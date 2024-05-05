Will bring agro-based food processing industry in Kotakpura: Karamjit Anmol

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Faridkot Lok Sabha candidate Karamjit Anmol on Saturday said his priority, if he comes to power, would be to set up a skill development centre and bring agriculture-based food processing industry in Kotakpura so as to eliminate unemployment. AAP’s Faridkot candidate Karamjit Anmol interacting with people in Kotakpura on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Anmol, who was accompanied by Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, during his poll meetings in Kotkapura assembly segment, said that the Bhagwant Mann-led state government had so far given 43,000 government jobs, on the basis of merit.

“It is not possible to eliminate unemployment with only government jobs. Therefore, my aim is to open a new skill centre of international standard in every segment of the Faridkot constituency, and ensure that the existing Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and technical education colleges are of international standards,” he said.

He said that as an agricultural state, Punjab will benefit from having an agro-based food processing industry.