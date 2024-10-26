Will dismantle terror ecosystem in J&K: Northern Command chief

Amid a thaw in India-China relations, the chief of the strategic Northern Command, Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, on Friday, said that an agreement has been arrived at on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the India-China border leading to disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020. Amid a thaw in India-China relations, the chief of the strategic Northern Command, Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, on Friday, said that an agreement has been arrived at on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control on the India-China border leading to disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020. (HT Photo)

“On October 21, foreign secretary Vikram Misri stated that over the last several weeks, Indian and Chinese diplomatic and military negotiators have been discussing the issue with each other. As a result, an agreement has been arrived at on patrolling along the LOC in the India-China border areas, leading to disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020,” the General said.

The LAC is not clearly demarcated between the two sides and both India and China patrol the border as per their respective perceptions depending upon geographical landmarks.

After the Galwan Valley clash, India and China were engaged in a protracted stand-off at the LAC in eastern Ladakh. On June 15, 2020, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action during a clash with Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley.

Amid spike in terror attacks, General Kumar, said: “In Jammu and Kashmir, our efforts are concentrating on breaking the cycle of violence and dismantling the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.”

General Kumar also informed that the Indian Army was simultaneously focused on the development in the Northern theatre. “Multiagency infrastructure development drive is underway along the northern borders enhancing forward area connectivity. A variety of weapon platforms and equipment are under procurement,” he said.

The General added that major impetus has also been given to upgrade, overhaul, modify and refurbish existing equipment to enhance their operational capability.

The core of this strategy is to strengthen the relationship amongst the citizens and the soldiers, while encouraging nationalist and mainstream narratives, particularly amongst the youth, he added.