Will enact law or file review petition to protect the rights of poor: Nayab Saini

Quashing of socio-economic criteria The CM slammed the opposition Congress for attempting to disrupt the recruitment process and misleading the people on these recruitment. (HT File)

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Monday said that the state government is contemplating to enact a law to override the quashing of the socio-economic criteria, notified by the state government for Group C and D recruitments, by the courts.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The notification, which provided for grant of bonus marks on the basis of the criteria, was held violative of Article 14 of the Constitution by the courts.

The chief minister at a briefing said that the government respects the orders of the courts but would either file a review petition or enact a legislation to protect the interest of the poor. He also assured that those who have been given jobs as per the socio-economic criteria will not be shown the door as the government will take measures to protect their employment.

The chief minister clarified that the Supreme Court’s order quashing the socio-economic criteria will have no impact on the combined entrance test (CET) first-stage exam. To safeguard the recruitment of approximately 12,000 selected candidates for Group C, the government will file a review petition in the high court to ensure that the candidates are not required to appear for the examination again, he added.

Saini said that the socio-economic criteria fixed for the government recruitment was based on the spirit of Antyodaya. “The government stands with all these candidates and assure that it will adopt every possible legal remedy to address the socio-economic criteria issue. If necessary, a bill will also be introduced in the assembly,” the CM said.

He said the state government, had in February 2018, formulated a policy to award additional marks in examinations for government jobs to the poor, widows, orphans, members of families deprived of government jobs for decades, youth from de-notified tribes and also to temporary government employees. “Due to this policy, thousands of poor youth and temporary employees have secured permanent government jobs since then. In 2018, a bench of the high court had appreciated the provision of five additional marks based on the socio-economic criteria,’’ Saini said.

The CM slammed the opposition Congress for attempting to disrupt the recruitment process and misleading the people on these recruitment. “Congress leaders are misleading the youth by spreading lies and creating confusion. They are engaging in petty politics. The present government has provided jobs to 1.32 lakh youths in the past nine and a half years,” he added. Saini said that the Opposition leaders did not care about the youth, poor widows, orphans and the those from denotified tribes and nomadic communities.