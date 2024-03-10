Will ensure fair and transparent elections: Haryana DGP

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday said that his police department will ensure the fair and transparent conduct of parliamentary elections, the schedule for which is likely to be announced in the next few days. Kapur was here to inaugurate the first-ever crèche at any police line in the state set up by the women and child welfare department and a second e-library at a police line built at a cost of ₹ 25 lakh. (HT Photo)

The DGP said this in Karnal on the sideline of inauguration events of two projects at New Police Lines on Kaithal road. He was here to inaugurate the first-ever crèche at any police line in the state set up by the women and child welfare department and a second e-library at a police line built at a cost of ₹25 lakh.

He said that election preparations are underway and all the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) are being implemented.

“In Haryana, the elections have always been fair and transparent. This time too, the polls will be held in an impartial manner,” Kapur told the reporters.

However, he refused to comment on a query regarding the ongoing farmer’s agitation in Haryana-Punjab borders, asking the reporter to stick to the topic of the inauguration.

Meanwhile, while replying to pending promotions of DSPs recruited under the sports quota of outperforming in the Olympics and CWG games, the DGP said that the promotions are done as per the rules laid down by the state government.

“After joining, all the matters including promotions are done as per the service rules. These are done as per the seniority, vacancies available, service records and other criteria,” he added.

Karnal range inspector general of police Satinder Kumar Gupta, superintendents of police Shashank Anand, Ajeet Shekawat, Upasana Yadav and deputy commissioner Uttam Singh were also present.

Satinder Kumar Gupta said that Sardar Patel police ‘pustakalya’ (library) has a sitting space of 50 with 3,000 books, 10 computer systems with 25,000 e-books and a separate foreign language learning centre that will operate in co-ordination with the Kurukshetra University.