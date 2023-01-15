Will ensure transparency in providing jobs: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said his government will ensure transparency in giving employment to the youth.

Addressing ‘Makar Sakranti Mela’ at Tattapani, the CM said among the initial decisions after the formation of his government was to brings legislators and public at par when it comes to rent for their stay in circuit houses.

All, including the CM, the ministers and MLAs would also have to pay ₹1,200 instead of ₹200 for their stay in Himachal Bhawan, Himachal Sadan and circuit houses in the state.

Sukhu assured the state government was committed to ensure the welfare of needy children, especially orphans, destitute women and senior citizens.

CM stated the state government has decided to set up ‘Sukhashray Sahayata Kosh’ with an outlay of Rs. 101 crore for providing higher education to needy children and destitute women.

Sukhu said in it’s first cabinet, the state government announced to implement Old Pension Scheme from the point of view of social security and humanity. He said this would benefit over 1.36 lakh NPS employees of the state.

He said the state government would purchase 10 litre cow milk per day at the rate of ₹80 per litre and 10 litre buffalo milk per day at the rate of ₹100 per litre. This will provide gainful employment to the youth and motivate them to adopt farming practices on large scale

Chief Minister slammed the previous BJP Government for leaving the state in heavy debt trap of over ₹75,000 crore due to their financial mismanagement and wasteful expenditure.