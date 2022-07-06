Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will focus on development of border areas of Punjab: Bhagwant Mann
chandigarh news

Will focus on development of border areas of Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

The CM, who was here to participate in a function organised by Bhagwan Valmiki Dhunna Sahib Trust to mark the birth anniversaries of Luv-Kush and Guru Gyannath, stated that both areas have lagged behind in development due to apathy of previous governments.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann being honoured at Ram Tirath Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann being honoured at Ram Tirath Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 02:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced to chalk out a comprehensive blueprint for the holistic development of border and kandi areas of the state.

The CM, who was here to participate in a function organised by Bhagwan Valmiki Dhunna Sahib Trust to mark the birth anniversaries of Luv-Kush and Guru Gyannath, stated that both areas have lagged behind in development due to apathy of previous governments. He, however, said his government will lay thrust on development of both these areas.

The CM said the state government is taking steps to check cross-border infiltration and supply of drugs and weapons in Punjab. He said the Punjab Police is in constant touch with the Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies for this purpose.

The CM further said his government’s priorities are the education and health sectors, and funds would be utilised to upgrade government schools and hospitals.

Mann also paid obeisance at Bhagwan Valmiki Temple, Ram Tirath and also paid floral tributes to Luv-Kush and Guru Gyannath and exhorted people to follow their teachings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Tomato price dropped by 50% after an improvement in supply in Chandigarh. (HT File)

    Tomato price drops by 50% as supply resumes in Chandigarh

    With improvement in supply, the price of tomatoes that had been rising steadily in Chandigarh for weeks has dropped by 50% since last week. Being sold for ₹80 per kg last week, the price of the kitchen-staple vegetable has now come down to ₹40 per kg at the city's apni mandis. There is a ₹20 per kg fall in the price of cauliflower and capsicum as well.

  • Ludhiana police had arrested Karamjit Singh in the alleged rape case of a 44-year old woman on Saturday. Simarjeet Bains, who is the former Atam Nagar MLA and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court, is still absconding in the case. (HT File)

    Rape case: Court extends police remand of Karamjit Bains by two days

    Police have secured two more days' custody of Karamjit Singh Bains, brother of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, in a rape case. The cops told the court that five more accused, including Bains, are yet to be arrested in the case. Another accused in the case, Sukhchain Singh, is already in police custody till Wednesday. Police would produce him in court on Wednesday.

  • CHB plans to carry out a survey to verify occupancy in 17,000 flats allotted under various schemes. (HT File)

    CHB plans survey to verify occupancy in 17,000 flats allotted under various schemes

    In next few days, the Chandigarh Housing Board will start a survey of 17,000 flats allotted under rehabilitation/small flat/affordable rental housing scheme.

  • Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated on the statement of the cop’s wife Sunita Rani, 50. (HT File)

    Sangrur | Cop, son killed in bid to save calf from electrocution

    A 52-year-old cop and assistant sub-inspector Hemraj Sharma's son were electrocuted to death at their house at Chivam Colony of Sangrur while they were trying to save a calf tied to an electric chaff cutter. The deceased have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Hemraj Sharma and his son as Jaspreet Sharma, 22. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated on the statement of the cop's wife Sunita Rani, 50.

  • Jammu: Police personnel in a scuffle with activists of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during their protest, in Jammu, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_05_2022_000036A) (PTI)

    PDP demands FIR against BJP leaders for ‘sheltering’ LeT terrorist

    The Peoples' Democratic Party on Tuesday demanded that an FIR be registered against “pseudo-nationalist leaders” of the saffron party for sheltering arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Talib Hussain Shah. The Hussain, who was involved in many terror attacks, including bomb blasts in Rajouri and Udhampur, was reported to be heading the IT cell of BJP's minority morcha, though leaders of the saffron party have refuted this claim.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out