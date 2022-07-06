Will focus on development of border areas of Punjab: Bhagwant Mann
Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced to chalk out a comprehensive blueprint for the holistic development of border and kandi areas of the state.
The CM, who was here to participate in a function organised by Bhagwan Valmiki Dhunna Sahib Trust to mark the birth anniversaries of Luv-Kush and Guru Gyannath, stated that both areas have lagged behind in development due to apathy of previous governments. He, however, said his government will lay thrust on development of both these areas.
The CM said the state government is taking steps to check cross-border infiltration and supply of drugs and weapons in Punjab. He said the Punjab Police is in constant touch with the Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies for this purpose.
The CM further said his government’s priorities are the education and health sectors, and funds would be utilised to upgrade government schools and hospitals.
Mann also paid obeisance at Bhagwan Valmiki Temple, Ram Tirath and also paid floral tributes to Luv-Kush and Guru Gyannath and exhorted people to follow their teachings.
Tomato price drops by 50% as supply resumes in Chandigarh
With improvement in supply, the price of tomatoes that had been rising steadily in Chandigarh for weeks has dropped by 50% since last week. Being sold for ₹80 per kg last week, the price of the kitchen-staple vegetable has now come down to ₹40 per kg at the city's apni mandis. There is a ₹20 per kg fall in the price of cauliflower and capsicum as well.
Rape case: Court extends police remand of Karamjit Bains by two days
Police have secured two more days' custody of Karamjit Singh Bains, brother of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, in a rape case. The cops told the court that five more accused, including Bains, are yet to be arrested in the case. Another accused in the case, Sukhchain Singh, is already in police custody till Wednesday. Police would produce him in court on Wednesday.
CHB plans survey to verify occupancy in 17,000 flats allotted under various schemes
In next few days, the Chandigarh Housing Board will start a survey of 17,000 flats allotted under rehabilitation/small flat/affordable rental housing scheme.
Sangrur | Cop, son killed in bid to save calf from electrocution
A 52-year-old cop and assistant sub-inspector Hemraj Sharma's son were electrocuted to death at their house at Chivam Colony of Sangrur while they were trying to save a calf tied to an electric chaff cutter. The deceased have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Hemraj Sharma and his son as Jaspreet Sharma, 22. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated on the statement of the cop's wife Sunita Rani, 50.
PDP demands FIR against BJP leaders for ‘sheltering’ LeT terrorist
The Peoples' Democratic Party on Tuesday demanded that an FIR be registered against “pseudo-nationalist leaders” of the saffron party for sheltering arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Talib Hussain Shah. The Hussain, who was involved in many terror attacks, including bomb blasts in Rajouri and Udhampur, was reported to be heading the IT cell of BJP's minority morcha, though leaders of the saffron party have refuted this claim.
