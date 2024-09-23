Will free Haryana of drug smugglers: Hooda

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that he will make Haryana free from drug smugglers and criminals, if the Congress is voted to power in Haryana assembly polls. Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda during campaign in village Chautala in support of the party candidate Amit Sihag from Dabwali in Sirsa district on Sunday. (PTI)

Addressing a gathering at Dabwali assembly segment in Sirsa, Hooda said that the criminals and smugglers who are ruining the present and future generations of the state will not be allowed to live in Haryana after the formation of Congress government the state.

“The criminals and drug smugglers should leave the state before October 8 because the BJP government which gives protection to criminals and smugglers is going to leave and the Congress government is going to come to power with a huge majority. The BJP government has spread drugs in every village, street and locality. This government has been working on the policy of making the youth drug addicts for the last 10 years. Today, more deaths are taking place in Haryana due to drugs than in Punjab,” he added.

Hooda alleged that due to fear of defeat, BJP has fielded parties like INLD, HLP and JJP in the elections to cut into Congress’ votes, but the public has understood that every vote given to these parties will benefit BJP.

“When the Congress government will be formed, 2 lakh permanent recruitments will be done in a fair manner on the basis of merit and exams. Apart from this, the public will also be given the benefit of ₹6,000 pension to the elderly, Old Pension Scheme to employees, 300 units of free electricity, LPG cylinder for ₹500, honorarium of ₹2,000 per month to women and free treatment scheme up to ₹25 lakh,” he promised. “Farmers will be given legal guarantee of MSP and the limit of creamy layer in OBC will be increased from ₹6 to ₹10 lakh, so that the people of backward classes can get the full benefit of reservation,” he added.

On this occasion, Congress candidate Amit Sihag said that Chautala village has become infamous as a drug hub because drugs are sold outside the offices of BJP and regional parties, even as they pretend to do social service.

“Chautala village, known by the name of Tau Devi Lal, was defamed by INLD and JJP in drug smuggling. The JJP is a business party. Even in the farmers’ movement, instead of supporting the farmers, they supported the three black laws. Now the farmers will answer them with the blow of votes. INLD has become BJP’s B team and has made compromises and conspiracies to defeat Congress,” he added.