Will have an office in Mandi to serve people: Kangana

BJP candidate from Mandi parliamentary seat and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Mandi, on Tuesday said that she joined politics with the spirit of service.

She campaigned in the Darang and Balh assembly constituencies in Mandi. Kangana said that she will have an office in Mandi and just like a government employee, she will serve the people of Mandi. “Congress leaders are calling me an outsider. Why don’t they themselves come to Mandi and serve. Why do their leaders go to contest elections from Wayanad instead of their home? Today, if the BJP is giving opportunities to new people in politics, the Congress leaders fear this,” she said.

On reaching Darang, Kangana mentioned her kinship many generations ago and said that the blood of Drang is flowing in her veins too. She also asserted that the derogatory remarks directed at her serve as evidence of the Congress party’s attitude towards the daughters of Mandi. “Congress had ruined the country, but after taking over the reins of this country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today made it a leader on the path of development. People who embezzle the money of the poor have now started giving false declarations and guarantees for the sake of votes. We have to save our people from their deceit,” she said.

“Today is the time to get out of nepotism and choose new people so that they can serve you. The way the Prime Minister is giving respect and opportunity to women, the result is that your daughter like Kangana, who belongs to the village, has got this platform,” Kagana said.

“Just as the PM serves the people of the country by calling himself the prime servant, in the same way I have also come to serve the people of Mandi parliamentary constituency by working as a servant,” she said.