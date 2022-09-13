Will hold municipal polls by January: Punjab local bodies minister
The municipal corporations of four major cities -- Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala -- will witness polls
Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will hold municipal corporation elections by January next year.
He was in Jalandhar on Tuesday where he inducted four BJP councillors into the party fold in a function held at the circuit house.
The municipal corporations of four major cities -- Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala -- will witness polls. Presently, the Congress has been ruling these four corporations.
The BJP councillors included Suresh Mintu of Ward 40, Chanderjit Kaur of Ward 73, Anita Rani from Ward of 41 and Sweta Dhir of Ward 77.
Nijjar welcomed the BJP councillors and said that leaders from other political parties got attracted towards the AAP due to its pro-public policies.
The cabinet minister, while addressing mediapersons, said the delimitation process was still underway. “We have completed the related surveys and everything will be finalised very soon. We will investigate the gaps in the smart city projects while our priority is to complete the ongoing development works,” he added.
International Gita Mahotsav to be held in Canada from Sept 16 to 19
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed that a delegation led by urban local bodies minister, Kamal Gupta, is going to Canada on behalf of the Haryana government for the successful organisation of the function.
BFUHS finds discrepancies in 28 private nursing colleges of Punjab
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at Faridkot has detected faculty deficiencies in 28 private nursing colleges in Punjab. There are 4,970 BSc nursing seats in 103 colleges of the state. So far, BFUHS has not completed inspection in all 103 nursing colleges. Vice-principals in seven nursing colleges have been found less experienced as per the norms. Sukhmani Nursing College in Mohali lacks a professor-cum-vice principal and two assistant professors.
Municipal polls: Candidates can’t beat two-child norm with ‘adoption story’
Ahead of municipal polls in Bihar, the State Election Commission ( SEC) has issued a clarification that an aspiring candidate, who has given one of his children for adoption, would continue to be treated as a biological parent of the child, according to officials familiar with the matter. The nomination for the first phase of polls has already begun from September 10 and will end on September 19.
Pavan Varma meets Nitish, dismisses buzz of return to JD(U)
Pavan Varma, the diplomat-turned-politician who had served as a national general secretary of the Janata Dal (United) until his expulsion from the party in 2020, met Bihar chief minister and the party's de facto supremo Nitish Kumar on Monday night, fuelling speculation of his return to the party. Varma, a former Rajya Sabha member from JD(U), recently quit the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which he had joined months ago.
SHRC notice to PGI after govt staff denied referral to other hosps for better treatment
LUCKNOW The UP Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on the complaint of government employees who were denied referral to other hospitals for better treatment. The institute's director Prof RK Dhiman was asked to submit a reply by September 26. The authorities were asked what immoral situation a patient could create if he was referred out of the state or out of the SGPGI.
