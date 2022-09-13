Will hold municipal polls by January: Punjab local bodies minister

Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will hold municipal corporation elections by January next year.

He was in Jalandhar on Tuesday where he inducted four BJP councillors into the party fold in a function held at the circuit house.

The municipal corporations of four major cities -- Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala -- will witness polls. Presently, the Congress has been ruling these four corporations.

The BJP councillors included Suresh Mintu of Ward 40, Chanderjit Kaur of Ward 73, Anita Rani from Ward of 41 and Sweta Dhir of Ward 77.

Nijjar welcomed the BJP councillors and said that leaders from other political parties got attracted towards the AAP due to its pro-public policies.

The cabinet minister, while addressing mediapersons, said the delimitation process was still underway. “We have completed the related surveys and everything will be finalised very soon. We will investigate the gaps in the smart city projects while our priority is to complete the ongoing development works,” he added.