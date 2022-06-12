Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will initiate probe into govt appointments based on fake documents: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said he has learnt that many relatives of these influential people have been appointed in government jobs on the basis of fake documents
Published on Jun 12, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced that he will initiate probe against many relatives of “influential” people and politicians in the state, who have got government jobs in various departments using fake documents.

“All this will be probed. We are going to make them accountable for the taxes collected from people of Punjab, which has been misused on them in form of salary,” he said in a tweet.

The chief minister said he has learnt that many relatives of these influential people have been appointed in government jobs on the basis of fake documents.

Notably, the chief minister has got a number of reports about such appointments done in the tenure of the previous Congress and Akali governments. A manager in Punjab Cooperative Agriculture Development Bank was dismissed from service on these charges a few days ago.

