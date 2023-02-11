Will make Punjab & Delhi schools best in world: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that education is “a priority” for AAP-led dispensations and they will work to make government schools in Punjab and the national capital “best in the world”.

Kejriwal, who was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains, and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, said this while welcoming a batch of 36 principals who returned after training at Singapore.

Punjab CM Mann said this first-of-its-kind initiative by the state government is part of the state’s scheme for teachers’ foreign training cleared by cabinet.

He added that he is well aware of the problems of teachers as he is the son of a teacher. Mann said his government will utilise the services of teachers only for teaching and not for any other work.

Stating that he had recently got a letter from the Union government, asking to depute teachers on census duty, the Punjab CM said he categorically refused and asked them to deploy educated youngsters for the survey.

He added that it will help provide job opportunities for youth.

Mann said the aim is to open the doors of quality education for government school students and enable them to compete with their convent-educated peers.

Delhi CM Kejriwal, meanwhile, said it is a matter of great pride that the

reformatory work in health and education sector which was done in Delhi in several years was accomplished by Punjab in 10 months under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann.