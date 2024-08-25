Will meet Ludhiana MLA Gogi to understand his grievances: Sandhwan

Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan acknowledged the concern over the pollution of the Buddha Nullah and stressed that it is the collective duty of everyone to protect it. Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan acknowledged the concern over the pollution of the Buddha Nullah and stressed that it is the collective duty of everyone to protect it. (HT File)

On West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi recently demolishing the foundation stone of a key project under the Buddha Nullah Rejuvenation Project, Sandhwan said he will meet Bassi to understand his grievances.

Bassi demolished the foundation stone of a pipeline project under the ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation, citing the ‘carelessness of officials leading to multiple delays’. The stone was laid by Bassi in 2022.

Sandhwan said the state government is investigating the incident and is committed to holding the officers concerned accountable.

Sandhwan was in Ludhiana on Sunday to attend a function of the Rotary Club.

While talking to mediapersons, Sandhwan said that the Buddha Nullah project is currently under scrutiny and the state government will seek a detailed report from the company responsible for the cleaning project, outlining how much work has been completed so far and the timeline for the remaining tasks. He assured that strict action would be taken against anyone obstructing the progress of the cleanup.