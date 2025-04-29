Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Will move HC over ‘hefty’ power charges, say Punjab shrimp farmers

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Apr 29, 2025 09:16 AM IST

Punjab Shrimp Growers’ Association plans to challenge high power rates in court, citing unfair treatment and demanding subsidies to support shrimp farming.

Members of the Punjab Shrimp Growers’ Association, during a meeting at Muktsar’s Enakhera village on Monday, decided to approach the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) against the state government’s alleged biased policy for not treating their power connections as agricultural but continue to charge “hefty” commercial rates. The association said it would boycott all events of the state government.

The shrimp growers said that Punjab was charging “hefty” commercial rates for electricity.
The shrimp growers said that Punjab was charging “hefty” commercial rates for electricity.

Association president Sarup Singh Sandhu said about 250 farmers were associated with a pilot project started by the Punjab government in 2016 to make huge tracts of uncultivable land in the southwest districts of the state a hub of shrimp cultivation.

The association charged the state fisheries minister with not pursuing their long-pending demand. They said that officials from the state fisheries department favoured extending power subsidies for shrimp farmers but the political dispensation ignored the recommendation.

Sandhu said the association has been citing the Andhra Pradesh model, where shrimp farmers are charged 1.50 per unit for the electricity, whereas the Punjab authorities charge about 7 per unit.

Another shrimp farmer, Rupinder Pal Singh, said hundreds of hectares of land in this area are marred by brackish underground water, making the land unsuitable for conventional farming.

“The pilot project of the shrimp farming gave us hope of earning from the wasteland and farmers made huge investments. The shrimp farming season began in April, but the high-power rate slab is restricting farmers from venturing into the initiative to face the high-cost input. The association demands a subsidy in electricity charges for shrimp farmers on par with others,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Will move HC over ‘hefty’ power charges, say Punjab shrimp farmers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On