Will not allow banks to sell farmers’ land for recovery of loans: Tikait
Farm leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday came in support of a loan defaulting farmer of Karnal and said farmers will not allow banks to sell their land at nominal prices in the name of recovery of loans.
“The auctioned land will remain in possession of the farmer and he will return the money of the buyer who has purchased the land in an online auction,” Tikait said during his visit to Karnal’s Jalal Viran village.
Tikait added that he will visit the village again to help the farmer during sowing of paddy.
Farmer Rishpal Singh alleged that a nationalised bank sold his 17 kanal and three marla agricultural land for recovery of a pending loan of ₹17 lakh.
Farmers are demanding that the land be returned to Singh as he is ready to repay the loan.
Tikait said instead of selling the entire mortgaged land for ₹17 lakh, the bank should have sold a small plot from the land as per the collector rate. They said auctioning the entire land for recovery of this loan is not justified.
Tikait said farmers need to start an agitation against these banks and officials involved in selling farmers’ land of several crores for much smaller amounts. Loan-defaulting farmers should be given an opportunity to sell their land and repay the debt.
On April 16, following orders of the debts recovery tribunal-II, Chandigarh a police team along with lawyers of a Panipat-based person Deepak Kadiyan, who purchased the land a few years ago in an e-auction, had reached the village to claim possession of the land.
But farmers did not allow them to take possession and the team had to return.
Demands bonus on wheat
Tikait said the government should announce a bonus of ₹500 on MSP of wheat to compensate the losses caused to farmers due to poor yield. As many countries are suffering from wheat shortage due to Russia-Ukraine war and buying the crop at higher prices, the benefit should reach the wheat growers.
He said farm unions will continue with the demand of guaranteed MSP to all crops and have already written to the government about formation of a joint committee over pending issues.
But the government has not responded yet and a meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will soon be called on this issue.
-
Development, law and order missing in Haryana, says Hooda
Leader of Opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said development as well as law and order are missing in the state ever since the BJP-JJP government came to power. Giving the example of schools, Hooda said there are 63 schools in state where there is no teacher. People have to face power-cuts for hours now. The condition of rest of Haryana can be gauged from this, he said.
-
Wheat procurement reaches half-way mark
The food and civil supplies department, Punjab, on Wednesday reached half-way of the procurement target of 135 lakh tonnes fixed at the onset of wheat procurement on April 1. “It is an accomplishment that Punjab's four procurement agencies and Centre's Food Corporation of India have successfully accomplished 50% of the total target within 20 days after the start of the wheat procurement,” said a state government spokesperson.
-
Despite taking appointment, DGP didn’t meet us: BJP delegation
A Punjab BJP delegation on Wednesday alleged that despite taking a prior appointment to meet the DGP, the Punjab DGP, VK Bhawra didn't meet them. The delegation led by state general secretaries Rajesh Bagga and Jeevan Gupta claimed that despite taking a prior appointment with the Punjab DGP, VK Bhawra, he didn't meet them.
-
Car runs over pedestrians in Assam, drags man for 9km: 2 dead: Police
Two persons were killed in Assam's Cachar district on Tuesday night when a speeding car reportedly ran over a group of pedestrians and dragged a man for 9 km by its wheels, police said. The accident took place at Rajpur area of Jalalpur under Katigorah police station near India-Bangladesh border. The deceased persons have been identified as Sanjay Teli (24) and Krishna Adhikari (39), both residents of Rajpur village.
-
BJP legislators in Karnataka call for mosques’ survey
Two BJP legislators have proposed a survey on mosques and maulvis (clerics) to “know who they are and where they are from”, amid attacks on Muslim vendors and religious places in Karnataka. Hubballi-Dharwad West legislator Arvind Bellad added that such a survey or mapping would help the government monitor radicals. The probe against a maulvi, Waseem, in connection with the violence reported in Hubballi, about 450 kms from Bengaluru began after some videos were recovered from the phones of a few people arrested in connection with the case, police said.
