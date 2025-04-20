Will not allow terror to raise its head again in J&K: Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said spilling the blood of innocents had become the biggest business for the ‘masters of terror and conflict entrepreneurs‘ in the Union Territory. He vowed not to allow them to raise their heads again in J&K. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha being felicitated at a Sufi Conference, in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI)

Sinha was addressing a Sufi conference, ‘Noor-e-Sama’ at Srinagar. He said that Sufism is the most powerful force for peace and harmony in society.

“Sufism means a way of life. It is a bond of love with the whole and a loving relationship with God. Sufism is the ultimate art of removing divisions and bringing hearts closer,” Sinha said.

He added that the ultimate aim of Sufism is to foster the awakening in the society and promote compassion and interconnectedness.

“Sufism emphasises inner purification, love and deep relationship with the divine. The journey on this path has the potential to unite people across backgrounds,” he said.

He said that for centuries, Sufism has acted as a bulwark against extremist ideology and its narrative has been popular in countering extremist propaganda.

“Sufi teachings completely reject any kind of violence and discrimination. Sufi teachings are a counterforce to extremist ideology and its mystical traditions through poetry, music and other creative expressions will strengthen counter-radicalisation efforts,” he said, recalling contribution of saints from Jammu and Kashmir in strengthening the bond of love, brotherhood, unity and harmony.

Sinha said that few conflict profiteers, on behest of the neighbouring country, are attempting to radicalise the youth for their own gain.

“I urge the people, especially the young generation, to identify and isolate the divisive elements and ensure that such conflict has no place in the society,” he added.