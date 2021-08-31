Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will not shift stand on restoration of Art 370: Bukhari
Jammu and Kashmir, June 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari addresses a press conference, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
chandigarh news

Will not shift stand on restoration of Art 370: Bukhari

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 02:05 AM IST

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday demanded immediate restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, completion of delimitation and conduct of elections.

Bukhari was speaking at a press conference organised after a meeting of the party’s core group at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar, where the socio-economic political situation in J&K was discussed.

Taking a dig at the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), the leader said, “There is no room for shifting stands in Apni Party. Meanwhile, the PAGD which on one hand speaks about ‘No Compromise’ on Article-370 and 35A, has also become a signatory to memorandums that do not mention restoration of these special laws,” he said, adding that the PAGD must clarify whether it had given up on their demand for restoration of the Articles 370 and 35A.

“I want to assure the people that we will not give up on the protection of our identity, culture, land, and jobs , which was enshrined in Article 370,” he said, adding the party had been quiet on the issue as the matter is subjudice.

“Our identity and statehood have been snatched. Before the electoral process starts, we demand that the government of India restore statehood in J&K. This is the basic right of our people,” he said, adding that the delimitation process be completed at the earliest.

“Our demand assumes more significance in view of the remarks made by the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs which in its recent visit to J&K expressed satisfaction over the security situation saying that militancy is at an all-time low and there have been no instances of stone pelting in the Valley,” he said.

In the meeting, Apni Party leaders demanded a thorough security review of political activists so that they could continue with a hassle-free political process across Jammu and Kashmir.

They also raised concern over the exponential increase in unemployment rates while seeking stern action against those involved in corruption irrespective of their position and status.

