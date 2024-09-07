Will opt out from race if my grandfather decides to contest from Dabwali: Digvijay

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Digvijay Singh Chautala said he will not contest assembly election if his grandfather and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala decides to fight the polls from Dabwali segment. The JJP has fielded Digvijay from Dabwali and he will file nomination papers on September 10. (HT File)

The JJP has fielded Digvijay from Dabwali and he will file nomination papers on September 10. Speaking to reporters in Dabwali, the JJP leader said he will withdraw his nomination papers in the event of his grandfather deciding to contest from Dabwali.

The former chief minister after being convicted in a corruption case served a 10-year sentence, making him ineligible to contest election. The INLD has sought clarification from the authorities concerned if he can enter the fray.

Responding to a question, the JJP general secretary said out of respect for his grandfather, he would not contest the election from Dabwali and would never think of doing so if the former chief minister decided to enter the fray from Dabwali.

“The success in political arena that we have achieved is due to the blessings of my grandfather,” Digvijay said, adding that no one should contest from Dabwali out of respect for Om Prakash Chautala.

Earlier, Digvijay, the candidate of the JJP-ASP alliance, conducted a roadshow in various villages of the Dabwali constituency and appealed to people for votes. While addressing the villagers, Digvijay said with public blessings, he would make every possible effort to get Dabwali recognised as a full-fledged district in the Haryana assembly. He noted that even though there hasn’t been a JJP MLA from this constituency, the JJP has worked for Dabwali’s development.

The JJP general secretary said his priority is to eradicate drug menace from this region.