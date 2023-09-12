News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will provide rebted housing to displaced families: Sukhu

Will provide rebted housing to displaced families: Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Sep 12, 2023 12:38 AM IST

Sukhu said ₹10 crore would be released for maintenance and repair of roads damaged due to heavy rains in Shimla

The state government would provide rented houses to the disaster affected residents living in the relief camps, said chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a meeting on Monday.

The CM said that provision would be made to rent two and three room sets. Instructions have been issued to all the deputy commissioners in this regard, he added.

Sukhu said 10 crore would be released for maintenance and repair of roads damaged due to heavy rains in Shimla. He directed to complete the works of damaged roads and retaining walls etc. in Shimla on priority. The CM said the implementation of schemes for self-employment in the fisheries sector should be ensured from a scientific perspective. During the meeting, he directed to review the progress of the construction work of heliports on a weekly basis.

He also said that artificial intelligence (AI) related courses will be started in all the engineering colleges of the state from the next academic session.

Sukhu added that there was immense potential for jackfruit cultivation in the state and the agriculture department should encourage farmers to cultivate jackfruit.

Sukhu also gave directions to develop an effective online system for applying for fitness certificate of vehicles and for appointment.

Chief secretary Prabodh Saxena, principal secretaries Onkar Chand Sharma, Bharat Khera, RD Nazim, Devesh Kumar, Amandeep Garg and various secretaries were present in the meeting.

