Will sweep Punjab civic body polls: Congress exudes confidence

Punjab Pradesh Congress Campaign Committee chairperson Rana KP Singh on Sunday exuded confidence in sweeping the civic body polls, the schedule for which was announced for December 21. “Not only shall we make our Mayor, but we will also have a thumping majority in the house and that too not only in Ludhiana, but across the state”, Punjab Pradesh Congress Campaign Committee chairperson Rana KP Singh said, while observing that people were completely disillusioned with the current government. (HT Photo)

Launching an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Singh said the state government has not delivered on any of their assembly election promises. “They [AAP] managed to get the majority on the basis of lies. The people of Punjab have understood that they have been fooled by AAP leaders. The people will give a decisive verdict against the lies of AAP in the upcoming municipal corporation elections.”

The leader said there was a complete vacuum in governance, accusing the government of delaying the municipal corporation elections for two years.

“This only showed their lack of confidence,” the leader said, while pointing out that the state government may well not have conducted the elections even now had it not been directed by the Supreme Court to do so.

Rana, who was here in Ludhiana in connection with finalising the candidates for the all-important Ludhiana municipal corporation elections, added that the Congress will announce the first list of 50 candidates on Monday.

He said the party will sweep all the five municipal corporations going to polls on December 21.

Notably, barring Bathinda, the party had won all the four parliamentary constituencies of Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala.

“Not only will we repeat our Parliament election performance, but we will also improve upon that,” he claimed, while observing that the municipal corporation elections were fought on entirely different issues than the Parliamentary elections.

The former Punjab assembly speaker claimed that people were missing the Congress government, and they were keen to see the party back in the saddle. “The MC elections will mark the beginning of the return of the Congress in Punjab,” he asserted.

The leader maintained that the civic body elections were as important as the assembly or the Parliamentary polls, saying, “MCs may have limited jurisdiction, but when it comes to civic administration which concerns all of us, we depend on the local municipal corporation and the municipal councilors.”

Rana said the recent by-election results were not the actual reflection of the political situation in the state and the real test are the assembly and parliamentary elections.

“The Parliament elections we have already won in Punjab, assembly we will win in another two years,” he remarked, while expressing confidence about the party’s prospects.

Replying to a specific question on Ludhiana, the Congress leader claimed that the party’s performance here this time will be record-breaking.

