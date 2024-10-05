Wind in BJP’s favour, lotus will bloom again in Haryana: CM Saini

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday exuded confidence in BJP’s victory and said that the lotus will bloom for the third time in the state. Chief minister Nayab Saini with his wife Suman after casting their vote at a booth in Mirzapur Majra village of Naraingarh in Ambala district on Saturday. He is contesting from Ladwa assembly constituency in Kurukshetra district. (HT Photo)

“The wind is in BJP’s favour. The BJP government is being formed for the third time in Haryana and the lotus will bloom in Ladwa with a big margin,” Saini told the media.

In response to the Congress’s claim that it would surpass 70 of the 90 seats, Saini said, “No one can stop the Congress from dreaming. They dreamt similarly in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, but they should reflect on their work and recognise how they have become an obstacle to development. The people of the state are aware of how they have insulted Dalits.”

Hitting out at the Congress, Saini said that the promises made by the party were not concrete. “I want to appeal to the people of Haryana to cast 100% votes. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we will work to develop Haryana, just the way we have done in the last 10 years. I want to say to the people of the state that you cast your votes and PM Modi and we will guarantee the development of the state...The promises of the Congress are not concrete. They are anti-reservation and anti-poor,” he said.

This election is a high-stakes battle as the BJP is eyeing a third straight term to power in the state, while the Congress is aiming to wrest back power riding on anti-incumbency and farmer and wrestler protests.