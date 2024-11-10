Winging it at Wular: Elusive Great Bittern makes first appearance in Kashmir Valley

The Wular Lake was in for a rare occurrence, with the Great Bittern (Botaurus stellaris) registering its first sighting in the Kashmir Valley. The Great Bittern, known for its distinctive booming call and cryptic plumage, was spotted near the Wular Lake (HT Photo)

With autumn, the arrival of migratory birds began in Kashmir, especially around the Wular lake, one of the biggest freshwater lakes in the country. Different varieties of avian visitors could be seen floating on the placid waters but it was the Great Bittern that turned heads.

“The arrival of the Great Bittern, known for its distinctive booming call and cryptic plumage, marks an extraordinary occasion for ornithologists and nature lovers. Its presence in the valley underscores the significance of wetland conservation in sustaining diverse bird populations,” said Showkat Ahmed, an official of the Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA) and a bird-watching enthusiast.

WUCMA coordinator Owais Farooq Mir said, “The sighting of the Great Bittern at Wular Lake is a testament to the ecological health of our wetlands.”

“The rare bird’s visit encourages us to continue our conservation efforts and raises awareness about the importance of protecting these vital ecosystems,” he added.

The Wular Lake, one of the largest freshwater lakes in Asia, serves as a crucial habitat for numerous migratory birds each year. “The arrival of the Great Bittern adds to the lake’s already impressive roster of avifauna, including various species of ducks, herons, and other migratory birds that grace the region during the winter months,” Mir said, adding that bird watchers and researchers are encouraged to visit the lake to witness the remarkable occurrence and participate in ongoing conservation initiatives.

Spread over Baramulla and Bandipora districts in north Kashmir, Wular Lake last year welcomed around four to five lakh migratory birds including seven new species. In the past two years, the lake’s clean waters has attracted some rare species including Falcated Duck, Horned Grebe, Western Reef Heron, Smew Duck, Long-tailed Duck, Pacific Golden Polover and the Broad-billed Sandpiper.

The last Annual Water bird Census (AWC) in Kashmir had revealed that the wetlands provide a pleasant stay for the birds from across Europe, Japan, China and Central Asia. According to official Census figures the arrival of migratory birds ranged between eight to 12 lakh in 2022-23 and 11 to 12 lakh in 2021-22.

Since the lake’s conservation project began, a total of 5 sq km of the Wular Lake has been dredged so far at a cost of ₹196 crore, while another 22 sq km of critically silted area is up next.

Wular is a shallow lake with a maximum depth of 5.8 m and covers 130 sq km, providing 60% of the Valley’s fish produce. Known for water chestnuts and lotus stems, the lake is the lifeline of the 30 surrounding villages. For the past three years, more than ₹300 crore has been spent on the lake’s conservation, and experts say results are reflecting on ground.