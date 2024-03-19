Winnability to be core factor for picking candidates for Lok Sabha elections, says Punjab Congress chief Warring

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday said the winnability will be the core factor while finalising the candidates for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring during an event in Bathinda on Monday. (HT )

In the 2019 elections, Warring lost the Bathinda seat to Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal. His wife Amrita Warring has already enhanced her outreach activities in Bathinda leading to speculations that she is likely to be the party nominee for the Bathinda seat.

Warring who was on his first visit to the Bathinda Parliamentary constituency after the election commission announced the schedule for the general elections on Saturday ducked a question on the possible candidate from Bathinda. “The party would field strong candidates and scrutiny is underway to select the right candidate,” he said.

Warring, who represents the Gidderbaha assembly segment, said that the main purpose of the visit was to meet the party workers who are feeling betrayed by the former finance minister Manpreet Badal. Manpreet had left the Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in January last year.

Warring held meetings with the entrepreneurs from the Bathinda growth centre, municipal councillors and other Congress leaders at more than 12 different places.

Training guns at SAD chief Sukhbir Badal whose Punjab Bachao Yatra entered Bathinda today, Warring said that the Akali leadership should clarify the murmurs of re-entering into an alliance with the BJP.

“The SAD had first quit the ministerial berth in the centre government by claiming that the party was against the BJP-led government’s move of introducing three farm laws (which were later repealed). And now the Akalis seem trying hard to stitch an alliance with the BJP,” Warring said.