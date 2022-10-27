Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Winter is coming! Chandigarh residents take out warm clothes

Winter is coming! Chandigarh residents take out warm clothes

Published on Oct 27, 2022

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s minimum temperature fell from 14.3°C on Tuesday to 14.2°C on Wednesday, 1.6°C below normal. Due to sunny conditions in the afternoon, the maximum temperature went up slightly from 30.3°C on Tuesday to 31.1°C on Wednesday, at normal

With mercury continuing on its downward trend as winter approaches, city residents have started switching to warmer, full-sleeved clothes. (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With mercury continuing on its downward trend as winter approaches, city residents have started switching to warmer, full-sleeved clothes.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s minimum temperature fell from 14.3°C on Tuesday to 14.2°C on Wednesday, 1.6°C below normal. Due to sunny conditions in the afternoon, the maximum temperature went up slightly from 30.3°C on Tuesday to 31.1°C on Wednesday, at normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 32°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 15°C and 16°C.

Thursday, October 27, 2022
