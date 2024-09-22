Witerati | Sleepless in scuttle

This is something our parliamentarians might lose sleep over. US presidential nominee Kamala Harris was spotted sporting wired headphones as she hopped on to Air Force Two. (AFP)

An entrepreneur from Hyogo prefecture of west Japan has perfected and taken to the next level that much-touted art --- power napping.

Daisuke Hori barely sleeps for 30 minutes a day! Since the past 12 years.

Hori has survived on this half-hour power nap routine for over a decade, claiming it has not only boosted his work efficiency but also transformed his life.

He even mentors students to evolve into super short-sleepers. His mentoring has a growing legion of disciples, what with one of his mentees actually cutting down napping from nine hours to 90 minutes.

Now that may spell good news for the practitioners of power naps. India Inc has inspiration afresh --- Hori in a hurry, sleep-wise.

Hori in a hurry

Not good news though for proponents of the seven-to-eight-hour minimum sleep time that they profess the human body ideally requires.

Ah! and certainly not good tidings for our very own practitioners of the other kind of “power” naps --- India Shining’s parliamentarians.

Our parliamentarians have so perfected the art of napping on the seats of power that their ‘power’ naps during parliamentary proceedings have but naturally been the butt of jokes, in newspaper columns and on television cameras.

Ditto for sarkari babus inhabiting the corridors of power, who are as famous, rather notorious, for catching up on their 40 winks right over piles of 40 to 400 files. The more time-bound or urgent a citizen’s file is, the more chances of India’s ‘babudom’ to be caught merrily napping over it.

Perhaps, these sarkari species have a much-needed muse in Hori. A strategist to scuttle sleep. All for the sake of a new awakening.

Perhaps, the next masterclass Hori holds on cultivating ultra-short-sleepers should see en masse enrolments from our parliamentary benches and sarkari back-benchers.

The curious case of ‘When Hori Met Sallu’.

What’s with being wired, Kamala

Talking of seats of power, there is a poster girl of global power who recently hogged headlines for being too well wired.

US presidential nominee Kamala Harris was spotted sporting wired headphones as she hopped on to Air Force Two. That social media-splashed moment spelt an endorsement for the wired contraptions over the wireless Bluetooth ones that the whole world is hooked to. Security first, is the credo driving her switch to wired headphones, which security experts feel are less prone to hacking.

Harris is known to have flaunted wired headphones on earlier occasions, too. Especially, in her defining victory moment, “We did it, Joe”, from the 2020 poll jollifications.

Nothing new. Except that Harris’ latest footage has not only gone viral, but in the process given a new lease of life to those wired contraptions.

Kudos Kamala, for once again making wired headphones fashionable.

Her style statement couldn’t have come at a better time for us lesser mortals. How many are the times when one has hopped on to a Metro and fumbled for wired earphones in the purse, whilst all those cool chicks parading micro minis, and sporting even more micro headphones, have stared snootily at one’s experiments with a wired existence.

Sheepishly, the wired headphones are tugged out in their state of dangling and directional disorientation, only to be disentangled first. By the time one accomplishes the disentanglement, many a Metro station has breezed past. By the time the uncoiled wired set makes it to one’s earlobes for melody amid the Metro’s noise malady, the destination has almost arrived. Alas! it’s time again to coil the wired life back into the depths of the cluttered clutch.

In such a wireless-biased metro and mall milieu or social scenario, how can one not be happy at Harris making wired denizens look tad trendy, so as to not invite snobbish stares from the Wireless Wannabes of Digital India.

The curious case of ‘The Devil Wears Adaa’.

chetnakeer@yahoo.com