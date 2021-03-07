IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Witerati: Women’s Lib, the new normal style
(iStockphoto)
(iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Witerati: Women’s Lib, the new normal style

The new normal has perhaps done for women’s liberation what the old normal’s Women’s Lib couldn’t do
READ FULL STORY
By Chetna Keer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:43 AM IST

The new normal has perhaps done for women’s liberation what the old normal’s Women’s Lib couldn’t do. By making de-glam the new glam, it has liberated women from the compulsions of superwoman-hood, like looking picture perfect for all reasons and all seasons, come vain or shine.

Never mind if new normal’s narrative of women’s liberation has got to do more with ‘cosmetic change’.

On the eve of Women’s Day, here’s unmasking cosmetic changes scripted in the Women’s Lib narrative and here’s raising a tongue-in-cheek toast to new normal’s emblems of empowerment.

What’s one of the invaluable lessons the pandemic has taught us? That burning bras may not be the best path to gender equality. For the simple reason that in pandemic season it’s more practical to convert bras, hitherto destined to become martyrs in the feminist ritualism, into ‘burqas’ or, as yours truly earlier coined the term, ‘half burqas’, or as some smart humorists called them ‘face bras’, the alternative catchphrase-ism for none other than new normal’s sartorial emblem —the mask.

The perfect practical gift of the pandemic to feminism is thus not bra burning, but bra churning. Churning out and converting all outdated (or outsized) lacy lingerie into that ubiquitous face mask may be a more practical Pandemic ploy.

Of (No) Lipstick Under My Burkha

If you belong to the section of quarantining India’s womanhood that found itself bearing a poetic resemblance to bushy pet poodles or pomeranians as far as flaunting furry epidermis goes, pandemic’s phraseology such as ‘lady-stache’ will strike an instant chord in the cockles of your heart.

A quarantine season that gifted a whole new vocabulary of phrases —‘lady-stache’ (female moustache), ‘maskne’ (acne induced by the mask) et al, has translated this downgrading and de-grooming into emblems of liberation.

By making zero makeup the new normal, it’s liberated an entire generation of pandemic’s womanhood from the pressures of living up to the cosmetic stereotypes – of 24x7 looking prettier, younger and sassier. It’s liberated womanhood from the dependence on the perpetrators of these cosmetic stereotypes — blushers, balms or botox.

Zero lipstick is the new mantra of the new normal’s greenroom —Zoom.

India quarantining spelt not only womanhood’s liberation from lipstick, but also lipstick’s liberation from traditional roles.

The zero dependence on lipstick and newfound liberation from the vanity box, has seen not only womanhood reinventing itself, but may also see the lipstick being reborn. And how!

What better than to wear this lipstick liberation on the sleeve by dabbing that hot red lipstick not on masked lips but employing it as a ‘marker’ or ‘crayon’ for highlighting presentations on Zoom meetings!

The curious case of ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ being reborn as ‘Lipstick on My Browser’.

Of 50 Shades of Grey

A spillover of the liberation from the vanity box has been on the scalps of India quarantining. Denied access to salons and hairdressers during Lockdown, many a blow-dried and colour coiffured specimen of womanhood was left high and dry without her desi or non-desi Chinese hairstylist, be it a Spruce “Lee” or hairdressing’s Hoo’s Hu.

What this translated into was quarantined diva-hood first trying a hand not at painting the town red, but the head red. When these exercises in cranial camouflaging became cumbersome and when zero socialising made pandemic life not something to ‘dye’ for, there was born another chapter of womanhood’s liberation —freedom from hair colouring.

If during the pandemic you suddenly sighted status update-ism on the social media boasting more than Fifty Shades of Grey, you saw it right. You were witness to an unsung New Normal narrative of women’s emancipation from the pressures of camouflaging their age under layers of hair colour.

The curious case of Who Moved My Hair-Grease!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
(iStockphoto)
(iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Witerati: Women’s Lib, the new normal style

By Chetna Keer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:43 AM IST
The new normal has perhaps done for women’s liberation what the old normal’s Women’s Lib couldn’t do
READ FULL STORY
Close
RS Dharmakumarsinhji (centre) with Frank and John Craighead. (PHOTO COURTESY: AAPNU BHAVNAGAR)
RS Dharmakumarsinhji (centre) with Frank and John Craighead. (PHOTO COURTESY: AAPNU BHAVNAGAR)
chandigarh news

Wildbuzz: The spirit of learning

By Vikram Jit Singh
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Sarfrazuddin Malik, scion of a family of erstwhile jagirdars from Dasada, Gujarat, nurtured an inborn, insatiable passionfor falconry
READ FULL STORY
Close
The then state sports minister Anil Vij had tweeted on September 14, 2019 that Dev will be first chancellor of the Sports University at Rai. (HT Photo)
The then state sports minister Anil Vij had tweeted on September 14, 2019 that Dev will be first chancellor of the Sports University at Rai. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Kapil Dev’s appointment as sports university chancellor hits a hurdle

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:09 AM IST
Haryana’s move to appoint 1983 World Cup winning captain and cricket legend Kapil Dev as the first chancellor of the Haryana sports university at Rai in Sonepat has hit a a stumbling block with the state government deciding to withdraw the Sports University of Haryana Bill passed by the assembly in August 2019 following an objection by the Central government
READ FULL STORY
Close
A prospective observational study was conducted in the 22-bed emergency between February and December 2019, and has appeared online in the Indian Paediatrics Journal, ahead of its print edition, in February. (HT FILE PHOTO)
A prospective observational study was conducted in the 22-bed emergency between February and December 2019, and has appeared online in the Indian Paediatrics Journal, ahead of its print edition, in February. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Overcrowding in emergency linked with increased mortality: PGIMER study

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The data correlated significant overcrowding in the emergency, as indicated by a high number of non-urgent visits, higher bed occupancy rate, and prolonged stay
READ FULL STORY
Close
The active case ratio has seen an exponential rise in the last three weeks to reach 3% of the total cases after falling to 1% in mid-February. (HT File Photo)
The active case ratio has seen an exponential rise in the last three weeks to reach 3% of the total cases after falling to 1% in mid-February. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s daily Covid count crosses 100 after 3 months

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Amid the surge, the Centre has told the local authorities to increase the proportion of RT-PCR tests, expand the vaccination drive and take samples from the community to check for mutations in the virus
READ FULL STORY
Close
PU is yet to take a call on reopening the varsity for students. Students have submitted a memorandum stating that online teaching is ineffective. (HT FILE PHOTO)
PU is yet to take a call on reopening the varsity for students. Students have submitted a memorandum stating that online teaching is ineffective. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Reopen hostels for more PhD scholars: Panjab University panel

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The varsity has already allowed research scholars enrolled before lockdown to avail hostel accommodation on campus
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
india news

Punjab reports over 1,000 daily new Covid-19 cases for second time in March

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:38 PM IST
The bulletin showed that the active caseload too witnessed a spike on Saturday with 7,164 patients—up from 6,661 reported on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police recording the statement of mother of the slain children at civil hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times) (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Police recording the statement of mother of the slain children at civil hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times) (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Migrant worker kills two sons of his neighbour in Ludhiana, hangs self

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:22 PM IST
The accused, identified as Shailendra Kumar of Bihar, was allegedly trying to allure the mother of the children to have a relationship with him
READ FULL STORY
Close
A traffic policeman ensuring a youngster masks up as the district administrations have directed strict compliance of the Covid-19 safety protocol. (HT Photo)
A traffic policeman ensuring a youngster masks up as the district administrations have directed strict compliance of the Covid-19 safety protocol. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Night curfew in Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur to check Covid-19 spread

By Gagandeep Jassowal
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Curfew imposed in four districts of Punjab’s NRI belt of Doaba from 11pm to 5am; relaxation for night shift factory workers, medical emergency cases and traffic on highways
READ FULL STORY
Close
Citing the high positivity rate in Ludhiana and Jalandhar, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh directed the health department to step up surveillance and testing in these districts to contain further spread of the pandemic.(Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)
Citing the high positivity rate in Ludhiana and Jalandhar, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh directed the health department to step up surveillance and testing in these districts to contain further spread of the pandemic.(Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab’s Jalandhar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar impose night curfew

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:36 PM IST
As Punjab is witnessing a fresh spike, the central government has sent a high-level team to the state to assist the state health department in Covid-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Announcing a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,405-crore outlay for development works, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the state planning department will be known as Niti Vibhag. (HT Photo)
Announcing a 9,405-crore outlay for development works, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the state planning department will be known as Niti Vibhag. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Thakur presents Himachal budget, aims to revive Covid-hit economy

By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:20 PM IST
According to estimates, the state’s economy will register a negative growth of -6.2% in 2021-22, which is 1.5% better than the national average
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police carrying out probe in the forest area from where the victim’s body was recovered on Saturday morning. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Police carrying out probe in the forest area from where the victim’s body was recovered on Saturday morning. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Six-year-old missing girl found dead in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Twelve-year-old neighbour apprehended; he is suspected to have sexually assaulted her before bludgeoning her to death
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama being given the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama being given the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Dalai Lama turns down offer to get vaccine jab at home, goes to dispensary

By Naresh K Thakur, Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama stepped out of his home after a year on Saturday to get first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amarinder announces enforcement directorate to check illegal mining
Amarinder announces enforcement directorate to check illegal mining
chandigarh news

Amarinder announces enforcement directorate to check illegal mining

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced the constitution of an enforcement directorate, mining, under the command of a senior police officer with adequate police force at his command to take action against illegal mining
READ FULL STORY
Close
Green initiative: Abohar MC to ban plastic-bottled beverages
Green initiative: Abohar MC to ban plastic-bottled beverages
chandigarh news

Green initiative: Abohar MC to ban plastic-bottled beverages

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Abohar became Punjab’s first local body that framed a bylaw in October last year to charge compensation for segregation and disposal of plastic waste
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP