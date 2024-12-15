Witerati | Words’ worth in a warring world

The year 2024 indeed belonged to narratives that spell out this word’s worth --- polarisation. Despite the all-is-hunky dory facade fashioned for the show post Sonakshi’s inter-faith marriage, polarisation popped its petulant and pouty head. (HT File photo)

When Merriam-Webster dictionary announced “polarisation” as its “Word of the Year”, it not only mirrored the global reality in the context of the US battle of the ballot, but also the general mood of the moment.

The word was chosen since it carries literal as well as metaphorical connotations capturing contexts that defined the year 2024. It denotes “deep divisions” that cause “strong disagreement between opposing factions and groupings”.

At a time when the world is splintered into war zones, “polarisation” indeed reflects ground reality, on various fronts. Global to local.

Ironically, dictionaries may actually be dishing out self-fulfilling prophecies in the form of their word of the year.

Sample this. The Collins Dictionary word of the year 2024 was “Brat”. Denoting an “independent, confident and hedonistic attitude”, it carried more a cultural context. But somehow, this term became synonymous with presidential nominee Kamala Harris. One gets the eerie suspicion that this dictionary-driven tag may actually be one of the factors to have cost Harris the White House.

RWAs & revelry

Polarisation is also what manifested this year at more local levels. For instance, in resident welfare associations’ (RWAs) rhetoric.

In a year that belonged to a sweeping wave of sloganeering riding the Ram Mandir inaugural extravaganza, polarisation seemed to have sneaked also into RWA rhetoric.

Polarisation popped into the pran pratishtha paisa narrative.

Roused RWA rulers decreed and disbursed astronomical funds for lighting up apartment complexes to commemorate the Ram Lalla temple opening, but were conveniently missing in action and fraction, when it came to allocating even a fraction of the funds for spreading light in the housing societies on other occasions of revelry -- Gurpurab to Christmas, Eid to Guru Purnima.

The curious case of Shimmer-less in Scuttle.

Real to reel

Polarisations may have been mirrored this season both in real and reel life.

Take that OTT reality laughathon, “The Great Indian Kapil Show”. It had its moments smacking of subtle polarisation.

Like on the episode starring newly-wed actor Sonakshi Sinha’s parents --- politician-actor Shatrughan Sinha with wife Poonam --- on the one side, and her shauhar Zaheer, on the other side.

Despite the all-is-hunky dory facade fashioned for the show post Sonakshi’s inter-faith marriage, polarisation popped its petulant and pouty head.

Sonakshi’s mom took some potshots at her daughter’s out-of-the-community matrimonial choice of a Muslim spouse.

Home alone

Polarisation travels far and wide. And how!

Picture the home turf. Polarisation spells the mood when it comes to planning Christmas and New Year holiday trips. Some members may vociferously advocate beach destinations, others may riotously root for a White Christmas high in the hills.

Ah, but since consensus may be elusive in the decidedly divided world defined by the dictionary, guess who emerges the winner in this polarised landscape?

Not the votary of the sea, nor of the snow-capped peaks, but the family member who professes that the best destination is that curious comfort zone --- razai wala bed, served by Swiggy, fenced by air purifiers, catapulted into a confluence of climatic zones like balmy beaches to snowy slopes, thanks to vacillating between air-conditioners and heaters. The USP --- this is a destination that saves from the sufferings of smog, and flight cancellations due to fog.

The proponents of this domestic polarisation may then be seen sitting and sulking in different corners of the living room. Each trying their hand at another kind of game of one-upmanship. Gaining control of the remote control, to watch Netflix dramas or news about a polarised world.

The curious case of “Around the Polarised World in 80 Minutes”.

chetnakeer@yahoo.com