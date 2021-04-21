With 2,030 cases, J&K clocks highest ever daily surge

With 2,030 fresh cases, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported the highest ever novel coronavirus infections since the outbreak, which took the Union territory’s case tally to 1,50,238.

With eight Covid-induced fatalities — three in Kashmir and five in Jammu — the total death toll reached 2,071, health officials said.

Of the new cases, 1,086 cases are from Kashmir while 944 are from Jammu, including 352 travellers. So far, 77 people have lost their lives to the disease this month.

For the last eight days, the UT has been recording over 1,000 cases. J&K had recorded an all-time high of 1,698 daily cases on September 12, 2020.

Officials said with 647 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 501 in Jammu district, 143 in Reasi ( including 124 travellers) , 136 in Baramulla and 119 in Budgam. Kupwara is the only district, which reported cases in single digits.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily, reached 13,470, officials said.

As many as 716 patients were discharged from different hospitals, including 539 from Kashmir and 177 from Jammu.

As many as 1,34,697 people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 89.65% against 98% in the first fortnight of February. Over 6.83 million tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

In March, the UT had recorded 4,519 infections and 37 deaths. In February, there were 1, 935 cases and 21 deaths. The peak of the first Covid wave was in September when the UT had witnessed 37, 372 cases and 478 deaths.

Lockdown ruled out in Kashmir

The divisional administration on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of imposing a lockdown in Kashmir despite a surge in coronavirus cases, saying the situation does not warrant such measures.

Amid rising cases, medical experts say there has been no change in the strain or mutation in the virus in the Valley.

Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole said, “Keeping in mind the state of our economy, the administration does not think that lockdown is needed in the current situation. Maybe in future, if the situation worsens.” Pole was flanked by director health Mushtaq Ahmad Rather and Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences director AG Ahangar among other officials and health experts.

Amarnath Yatra to go ahead as planned

Observing that 30-40% of Kashmir’s economy is dependent on tourism, hospitality and allied sectors, the divisional commissioner said a tentative road map was being prepared for managing tourist inflow amid a surge in virus cases and also for the upcoming Amaranth Yatra.

SKIMS director says shortage of Remdesivir, Div Com refutes claim

Ahangar said they had been facing shortage of Remdesivir for the past couple of days, a claim which was refuted by Pole.

“The only difficulty that we have been facing for the last two days is the non availability of one of the vital drugs Remdesivir,” Ahangar said.

Pole retorted, “On Remdesivir, the situation is definitely not as serious as told by ‘director sahab’. Hardly 10% patients kept in Covid care are given Remdesivir after their ECGs are done. A critical patient needs five doses. The medicine is available in sufficient quantity in Kashmir, including Srinagar,” he said.