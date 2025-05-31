With 278 crore net worth, AAP’s Sanjeev Arora is Punjab’s richest assembly candidate ever

According to the affidavit submitted by Arora, his movable assets alone are valued at ₹268 crore. These assets include ₹78,845 in cash, ₹2.71 crore in bank and financial deposits, and ₹254 crore invested in bonds, shares, mutual funds and other financial instruments.
Ahead of the upcoming Ludhiana West by-election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora has declared ₹278 crore in net assets in his affidavit to the Election Commission. With the inclusion of his wife Sandhya Arora’s assets, the couple’s total net worth surpasses ₹301 crore, making Arora the wealthiest political figure in Punjab’s history to date.
According to the affidavit submitted by Arora, his movable assets alone are valued at ₹268 crore. These assets include ₹78,845 in cash, ₹2.71 crore in bank and financial deposits, and ₹254 crore invested in bonds, shares, mutual funds and other financial instruments. Additionally, Arora owns a Toyota Fortuner SUV, which is valued at ₹38.06 lakh. His immovable assets are worth ₹10.36 crore, while his declared liabilities stand at ₹19.43 crore.
With this declaration, Arora has overtaken Kulwant Singh, a prominent AAP leader and Mohali MLA, who previously held the title of the richest politician in the state. Singh had declared assets worth ₹238 crore in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, which included ₹203.88 crore in movable assets and nearly ₹34 crore in immovable property, largely in Mohali and Ludhiana.
According to Arora’s affidavit filed during the Rajya Sabha elections, he owned assets worth over ₹460 crore and his liabilities were over ₹37 crore.
Other affluent political figures in Punjab include Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, both of whom declared assets worth ₹202.64 crore during the 2022 assembly elections. Their wealth is primarily derived from extensive agricultural landholdings and various business interests.
Prominent among other high-net-worth individuals in Punjab’s political scene are former Congress cabinet minister Rana Gurjeet Singh and his son Rana Inder Pratap Singh. While Gurjeet Singh’s wealth, which stood at ₹125.66 crore in the 2022 elections, has been closely linked to his business dealings, he remains one of the richest figures in the state’s political arena.