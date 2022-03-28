With 60% hotel occupancy, tourism picks up pace in Himachal after 2 years
After suffering massive losses for two consecutive years due to Covid-19 pandemic, the hospitality industry in Himachal is hoping for a recovery this year as the tourism in the hill state has started to pick up slowly as the summer heat sweeps across the plains.
Tourist hotspots in the state are witnessing a good rush on weekends and occupancy is hitting 60%, primarily in budget hotels.
The resumption of flights without restrictions has also raised the hopes of the hotel industry for a good season this year.
Vijay Inder Karan, a hotelier in Dharamshala, said the tourist footfall has increased over the past few days in the town especially on the weekends and with nearly 60% occupancy, which was far better than the last two years.
“We are hopeful that it picks the pace in April and also pray no new variant outbreak occurs,” he said.
2-year losses hard to cover
In 2020 and 2021, the pandemic had dealt a severe blow to the tourism sector which saw job losses and even some properties shutting their operations or even selling out.
Sanjeev Gandhi, the general secretary of the Hotel Association of Smart City Dharamshala, said it would be too early to say that tourism would make a quick recovery this year.
“The flights have just resumed and we will have to gauge the situation for a few more days,” said Gandhi.
“We expect that the tourism industry makes enough business to meet out their expenses and would be able to pay the loan. It is, however, very tough to cover up the losses incurred in the last two years,” he said.
Gandhi claimed that while many states like had 50%-80% relief to the tourism industry during the pandemic, the Himachal Pradesh government has done nothing. The government has not even waived off our property tax, water and power bills. The interest subvention scheme on loans launched by the state government was also mere eyewash as it benefited none.
State budget was also a disappointment for the tourism industry, he said. Meanwhile, the famous tourist town in Manali is also witnessing the increased arrival of tourists. The occupancy on the weekend brings back smiles on the faces of the people engaged in the hospitality industry.
Excellence award winner hotelier and owner of Baragarh Resort and Spa Nakul Khullar said Manali town is not witnessing the usual summer season traffic jams but yes, tourism is slowly coming back on the track.
He said the occupancy has gone up over 50% on weekends. Hopefully, the tourism industry will do well in the coming summer months.
Anup Kumar, a hotelier in Dalhousie, said the tourist inflow to Dalhousie and nearby tourist destinations like Khajjiar is picking up gradually.
Hoteliers and people in tour and travel industry are upbeat and are hopeful of bright days ahead, he said.
