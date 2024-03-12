With 9% growth since 2017, half of Chandigarh area now under green cover

With the green cover growing by 9% in the six-year period between 2017-2023, half of City Beautiful is now under green cover, the Forest Survey of India report showed. The cover, which encompasses all forms of vegetation within the city and the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, went up from 41% to 50.05%. Of Chandigarh’s total 140 sq km, 70 sq km is now under green cover. (HT File)

According to the report, Chandigarh has an area of 114 sq km, while the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary extends an area of 26 sq km — totaling 140 sq km. Of this, 70 sq km is now under green cover.

The forest area in city bounds stood at 22.03 sq km in 2017 and increased to 22.8 sq km in 2023, the biennial report that is compiled by the Forest Survey of India (FRI) using remote sensing data and ground verification, revealed.

Dubbing the development “a big achievement”, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit said the UT administration has taken measures in accordance with the Indian Forest Act of 1927, the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972, the Forest (Conservation) Act of 1980, and their respective rules.

UT chief conservator of forests TC Nautiyal also credited the increase to the department of forest and wildlife and the UT administration. “The joint efforts have significantly contributed to the augmentation of the city’s green cover. The Greening Chandigarh Action Plan (GCAP) prepared annually by all relevant agencies, including the forest department, the horticulture wing of the UT engineering department and the municipal corporation, is instrumental in boosting the city’s greenery. Each department sets an annual target for the plantation,” he added.

Nautiyal further highlighted the department’s commitment to improve the forest quality through the cultivation of indigenous species like shisham, shahtoot, khair, and babul.

Over the past few years, the planting of exotic species has been discontinued. The department, however, distributes saplings free of cost to local residents, encouraging active participation in enhancing the city’s green environment.

The green ministry also extends technical and financial support to states/UTs through various centrally sponsored schemes, including the Green India Mission (GIM), Forest Fire Prevention and Management Scheme, CAMPA, Nagar Van Yojana, and other schemes from relevant ministries in efforts to enhance the country’s forest and tree cover.