With 97% deficit rainfall, HP sees third-driest October

Himachal witnessed a huge deficit in the amount of rainfall received during the month of October, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data has shown. The rainfall levels were the third lowest on record since 1901. (File)

The state experienced an exceptionally dry October this year as the rainfall levels were the third lowest on record since 1901.

According to the official figures shared by the meteorological department the state reported a staggering 97% deficit in precipitation, receiving only 0.7 mm of rainfall against the normal 25.1 mm.

The highest rainfall in the month of October was received in the year 1955, when the state saw 413.5 mm rain.

Notably, six of the state’s 13 districts — Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kullu and Chamba — received no rainfall in October at all.

Weather experts, meanwhile, have forecast that the prolonged dry spell is likely to prevail in the state over the next one week as well.