With apple season near in Himachal, blocked roads pose major challenge: Jai Ram

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Friday, terming the state government’s efforts to open roads in disaster-hit regions “inadequate”, expressed worry over the fact that the roads are still damaged and the apple season is about to begin. Himachal former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. (File)

“Transporting the produce from the orchards that survived the disaster has become a major challenge,” he said.

Jai Ram said that to take the produce to the market, not only the main roads but also the link roads will have to be opened on time.

The leader of Opposition appealed to JCB machine owners across the state to come forward and assist in opening the road in the disaster-affected areas. “We will cover the fuel and related expenses for the machines,” he said, adding that with this kind of support, road restoration work can be carried out on a war footing.

He said that keeping in mind the apple season, we have to open all the roads very soon and if we get the support of the people in this way, then all the roads can be restored very soon.

Monsoon has wreaked havoc in Mandi district, which continues to reel under the impact of recent cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by incessant rains. The calamity has also caused extensive damage to houses, bridges and roads.

Instructions given for speedy clearance of roads: CM Sukhu

Meanwhile, CM Sukhu while talking to the media on Friday asserted that his government is working at full speed to restore normalcy. “I want to clarify that there has been no lapse in our restoration and relief work. We are even coordinating with former CM Jai Ram since his constituency has suffered extensive damage,” Sukhu said.

“Our priority is to ensure that roads remain open and that horticultural produce reaches the markets without delay. Instructions are being issued for speedy clearance of roads and transport routes,” he said.

“The rehabilitation work is progressing rapidly. There is no dearth of food or supplies. People are also generously donating. The state government takes full responsibility for families who have suffered losses. While we cannot allot new land, wherever government land is available (except forest land), we will ensure plots are given to disaster-affected families,” CM Sukhu said.