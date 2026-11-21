With no known local militants left in Kashmir, the focus of security forces has now shifted to foreign militants and overground workers (OGWs). Security personnel stand guard at Lal Chowk as security tightens in the Kashmir Valley, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI) more

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that for the first time in 35 years, there are no local militants active in Kashmir. According to police records, Mohammad Lateef Bhat was the last known active local militant in the Valley.

After remaining active for almost two years, Bhat was killed at Zangalpura village in Pulwama on Wednesday after a chase lasting several days. A day earlier, his aide, another local, was killed in Laroo village. The duo was the only two known locals who had joined militancy in the Valley in the last two years, and both were killed this week.

Now, there is no known militant left in the Valley. “It is true that currently there is no known local militant present in the Valley, but there are still many across the border, and security forces will have to keep an eye on those militants in Pakistan, as their handlers will try to push them inside the Valley,” said a senior police officer who monitors the insurgency in J&K. “The forces also have to maintain extra vigil on sleeper cells. In the last five to six years, there has been constant pressure on militants, which is why local recruitment has almost dried up.”

This year, forces have killed six militants, including foreigners, in the Valley. Despite the lower number of militants, the forces have not let down their guard. Though foreign militants are present in the Valley, officials said their number has also declined.

Inspector general of police Sujit Kumar earlier this month told media persons that the number of militants operating in the Valley was difficult to tell as it was transitory. “Certainly, there is one local terrorist (Lateef), and he has orchestrated attacks in Anantnag and Kulgam, and he is being supported by a few foreign terrorists also. There are a few footprints. But there can’t be a certain number because it is a transit phase. Today they are at one point, the next day they are at another point. So we are tracing them, and any fixed figure would be an exaggeration,” he had said.

Officials who have been at the forefront of anti-militancy operations said that though there are no known local militants left in Kashmir, fingers should still be kept crossed. “After the killing of Mohammad Lateef Bhat, militant handlers will try to activate their sleeper cells or the OGWs. So now security forces have to remain more active on the ground and rely more on human intelligence,” said another officer.