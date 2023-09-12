With over 3k cases, dengue makes early inroads in Punjab

Punjab — apparently owing to the recent floods— is experiencing an early onset of dengue cases with nearly 3,475 cases having been reported across the state, official data of the health department reveals. Last year, till September 20, the state’s caseload was 1,739, an official said. Besides the cases, the state has also reported three dengue-related deaths. Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Last year the state had reported 11,030 cases. engue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Last year the state had reported 11,030 cases. (Shutterstock Photo)

Punjab director health Dr Adarshpal Kaur said the early onset monsoon and subsequent flooding in July and August, in several districts of the state, are the main causes for the spike in dengue cases.

“After the floodwater receded, stagnant water at several places provided ideal conditions for the larvae breeding. We are doing what we can to control the rise in the cases. Efforts are being made for more community participation,” Dr Kaur said.

An official from the health department, who didn’t wish to be named, said over the past few years, an uptick in dengue cases would usually happen in the last week of September, and cases would peak in October and November.

“However, Punjab, this year, had witnessed a steep rise in August, and the first week of September, said the official.

As per the data provided by the state health department, Kapurthala is the worst-affected district with 384 cases, followed by Bathinda with 373 cases. Hoshiarpur has reported 315 cases, while Patiala, which is the home district of the health minister, is at the fourth spot with 267 cases.

The state health department informed that they were initiating a special dengue awareness-cum-larvae-checking exercise focusing on one government department in a week.

“Recently, we conducted an exercise of dengue larvae inspection at police stations across the state. Similarly, we have conducted dengue larvae checking in schools, hospitals, and government departments. Apart from this, we have stepped up efforts to improve community participation in a drive against dengue,” said a senior official of the Health Department.

The official added that the department has already asked the health officials at the district level to ramp up the dengue testing, and regularly check larvae breeding at the hotspots.

