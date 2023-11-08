close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Withdraw mercy plea or else will go on hunger strike, says Balwant Singh Rajoana

Withdraw mercy plea or else will go on hunger strike, says Balwant Singh Rajoana

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Nov 08, 2023 08:52 AM IST

In his two-page letter, a copy of which is with HT, Balwant Singh Rajoana said that there has been no decision on the plea even after 12 years

Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the assassination of Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995, on Tuesday, wrote a letter to the Akal Takht jathedar to direct the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to withdraw the mercy plea filed with the President of India for commuting death penalty to a life sentence.

Balwant Singh Rajoana (File Photo)
Balwant Singh Rajoana (File Photo)

Rajoana, who is lodged in Patiala Central Jail, threatened that he would go on a hunger strike if the plea wasn’t withdrawn. The letter, written by Rajoana, was shared by his sister Kamaldeep Kaur, who met him on Tuesday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On August 31, 1995, 17 people, including the chief minister Beant Singh, were killed in an explosion outside the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh. Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable, was convicted for his involvement in the explosion. A special CBI court in July 2007 had awarded the death sentence to Rajoana.

Rajoana was scheduled to be hanged on March 31, 2012. The execution was, however, stayed on March 28, 2012, by the then Congress-led government at the Centre after SGPC filed a mercy petition with the President on Rajoana’s behalf. Thereafter, then President forwarded the mercy plea to the MHA, which is still pending.

In his two-page letter, a copy of which is with HT, Rajoana said that there has been no decision on the plea even after 12 years. Rajoana further said that the plea has become a victim of political conspiracies, betrayal, cunningness, and opportunism. Rajoana stated that heads of the Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD), SGPC, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DGMC), and other religious organisations haven’t been able to help him.

“The political conspiracies, betrayal, and opportunism are not part of my life. SGPC should immediately be ordered to take back the plea which is before the President. Nothing can be more regrettable than an inmate, who is lodged inside jail for 28 years, has to go on hunger strike to take back his plea,” Rajoana said in his letter to Akal Takht jathedar.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out