Woman arrested, 4-kg heroin seized in Amritsar village

As per officials, the police party was patrolling in the area of Majhimian village. On seeing the cops, a man and a woman on a bike tried to flee the spot. Though the bike rider managed to escape, the woman was arrested.

On being quizzed, she disclosed that a consignment of heroin was kept in the house of Sucha Singh of Khanwal. The police recovered the consignment, and a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

BSF recovers China-made drone in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran In a joint operation with Punjab Police, the Border Security Forces (BSF) recovered a drone, an official statement said on Friday.

The BSF said the recovered drone is a quadcopter recovered from the Tarn Taran district of Punjab.

According to the statement, on December 29, a joint operation was launched by the BSF and police following specific information regarding the presence of a drone on the outskirts of Pallopati village.

“During the search operation, about 11.30 am, troops recovered a drone from the farming field adjacent to Pallopati village,” the BSF statement added.

“The recovered drone is a quadcopter (model: DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China),” it added.

