Woman axed to death by husband in Punjab’s Fazilka

A man killed his wife with an axe in Abohar in Fazilka district on Monday. After attacking his wife, Shiva himself took his injured wife to a local civil hospital in an ambulance but she was declared dead on arrival. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

As per information, Shiva, a native of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh was staying in the Sirsa village, Haryana with his wife Shanti for the last few years and the couple has four children. Shiva visited Dhani village in Abohar along with his wife on Sunday to meet his relatives.

Earlier, last week the deceased woman had eloped with a co-villager Vijay and returned to her husband Shiva on Sunday after panchayat intervened. Shiva had brought Shanti to Dhani Masit village in Abohar to meet his relatives and attacked her with an axe. After attacking his wife, Shiva himself took his injured wife to a local civil hospital in an ambulance but she was declared dead on arrival.

“We have arrested the accused while body of the deceased was handed over to the family after post-mortem,” said Avneet Kaur Sidhu, senior superintendent of police, Fazilka.