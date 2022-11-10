Woman booked under PSA for kidnapping child from hospital

A woman, who had kidnapped an infant from Kishtwar hospital recently, was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) and sent to district jail Kathua on Wednesday, officials said.

During investigations, it was found that the woman was the wife of a slain terrorist.

“Recently, Kishtwar Police solved a mysterious kidnapping case from District Hospital, Kishtwar, where a burqa-clad woman had kidnapped a six-month-old male baby. The kidnapper Shabnum Begum, wife of slain militant Zahoor Din, (presently putting up at Kripak Mohalla in Kishtwar), was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the law” said a senior police officer.

A session court granted bail to the accused, following which the woman was booked under PSA.

“Since normal law against the kidnapper would not have given the desired result of stopping her from indulging in such illegal acts in future, she was detained under PSA after obtaining the warrant from the authorities concerned,” said the officer adding that “Keeping in view all the circumstances, the PSA warrant was obtained and she was sent to the district jail in Kathua.”