A senior Punjab Police constable, Amandeep Kaur, was arrested on Wednesday with 18 gram heroin from Bathinda, officials said. Woman constable held with 18gm heroin in Bathinda

Bathinda deputy superintendent of police (DSP City 1) Harbans Singh Dhaliwal said the accused was driving an SUV when a team of the police and anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) intercepted the vehicle during a checking drive on Badal Road and seized the contraband.

Dhaliwal said that Amandeep was working with the Mansa Police and was attached to the Bathinda police lines. A case was registered at the Canal police station.