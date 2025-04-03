Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman constable held with 18gm heroin in Bathinda

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Apr 03, 2025 09:14 AM IST

Bathinda deputy superintendent of police (DSP City 1) Harbans Singh Dhaliwal said the accused was driving an SUV when a team of the police and anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) intercepted the vehicle during a checking drive on Badal Road and seized the contraband

A senior Punjab Police constable, Amandeep Kaur, was arrested on Wednesday with 18 gram heroin from Bathinda, officials said.

Woman constable held with 18gm heroin in Bathinda
Woman constable held with 18gm heroin in Bathinda

Bathinda deputy superintendent of police (DSP City 1) Harbans Singh Dhaliwal said the accused was driving an SUV when a team of the police and anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) intercepted the vehicle during a checking drive on Badal Road and seized the contraband.

Dhaliwal said that Amandeep was working with the Mansa Police and was attached to the Bathinda police lines. A case was registered at the Canal police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman constable held with 18gm heroin in Bathinda
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On