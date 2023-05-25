Cop accused of planting plastic kite string at Khanna shop joins probe

Twenty days after being booked for planting spools of plastic kite string at a cycle repair shop in Khanna in an alleged bid to implicate the owner, the woman constable joined the investigation after availing anticipatory bail from the court on Wednesday. Police said the duo shared an old enmity with the shop owner. They have been booked under sections 451 , 211 , 417, 420 and 120-B of the IPC (HT File Photo)

The woman constable, Ravinder Kaur was booked on May 4, but no efforts were made for her arrest. Her aide Gurdeep Singh of Deepi, Alaur, was also booked.

The duo’s involvement in the case surfaced after the arrest of Chandar Sharma of Gobindgarh, the man who had planted a gunny bag containing 25 spools of plastic kite string at the cycle repair shop owned by Jasvir Singh of Alaur.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal had already suspended constable Ravinder Kaur and ordered for her to be sent to police lines with immediate effect.

The shop owner had earlier been arrested by Sadar police of Khanna for possessing banned plastic kite string. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Wildlife Protection Act and Environment Protection Act was registered against him.

During investigation, the shop owner said a scooter-borne man had requested him to keep the gunny bag at the shop saying that he would return to collect it soon. Minutes after he left, police conducted a raid at the shop and arrested the owner

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said police had initiated an investigation on the basis of claims made by Jasvir Singh.

Police on April 24 identified the scooter-borne man as Chandar Sharma and he was arrested on May 1. During questioning, he told police that he had kept the spools in the shop at the behest of Gurdeep Singh and Ravinder Kaur. Later, the duo informed the police about the spools, following which the raid was conducted.

Police said the duo shared an old enmity with the shop owner. They have been booked under sections 451 (house-trespass), 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure), 417, 420 (both cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC..

The ASI added the constable availed anticipatory bail and joined the investigation on Wednesday. Gurdeep Singh is yet to be arrested.