Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman dies after beaten up by alcoholic husband
Woman dies after beaten up by alcoholic husband
Woman dies after beaten up by alcoholic husband
chandigarh news

Woman dies after beaten up by alcoholic husband

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against Jagtar Singh, 48, of Mangwal village at the sadar police station following a complaint by couple’s son Satgur Singh
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:05 AM IST

Police have booked a man for allegedly beating up his wife leading to her death. The accused, an alcoholic, thrashed his wife with a log and she succumbed to her injuries at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, said the police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against Jagtar Singh, 48, of Mangwal village at the sadar police station following a complaint by couple’s son Satgur Singh.

The first information report stated that the accused used to quarrel and beat up his wife. On August 28 evening, Jagtar attacked his wife Paramjit Kaur with a wooden log. She was rushed to the Sangrur civil hospital from where doctors referred her to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she died during treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.