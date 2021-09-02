Woman dies after beaten up by alcoholic husband

Police have booked a man for allegedly beating up his wife leading to her death. The accused, an alcoholic, thrashed his wife with a log and she succumbed to her injuries at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, said the police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against Jagtar Singh, 48, of Mangwal village at the sadar police station following a complaint by couple’s son Satgur Singh.

The first information report stated that the accused used to quarrel and beat up his wife. On August 28 evening, Jagtar attacked his wife Paramjit Kaur with a wooden log. She was rushed to the Sangrur civil hospital from where doctors referred her to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she died during treatment.