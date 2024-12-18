Woman dies after falling from auto in collision on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

An accident on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway claimed the life of a 37-year-old woman after a car collided with the auto she was travelling in on the Dera Bassi railway overbridge on Monday morning. Victim Anrit Kaur. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Anrit Kaur, a resident of Bhankarpur village. Kaur had lost her husband 11 months ago and was the sole breadwinner, supporting her two young sons while living with her in-laws.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10.30 am after Kaur boarded an auto near Bhankarpur lights to travel to Dera Bassi, where she worked at a tailoring centre. The driver, Narendra, stated that as they were crossing the railway overbridge, a Honda City car hit the auto from behind on the right side. Due to the impact and the absence of any support, Kaur fell out of the auto and hit her head on the concrete pavement near the bridge railing, resulting in a severe injury.

Narendra, who did not sustain injuries after the collision, rushed her to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead. A case has been registered against the car driver based on a complaint by the victim’s brother-in-law, Harpreet Singh.

Her body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.