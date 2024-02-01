Woman dies after husband throws her out of house on chilly night in Gurugram

A woman allegedly being harassed by her husband over dowry died after he threw her out of their house on a chilly night here in a village, police said on Wednesday. Police said a murder case was lodged against the husband at Farrukhnagar police station. (iStock)

The husband allegedly thrashed the 28-year-old woman on Sunday night and forced her out of the house, they said.

Police said a murder case was lodged against the husband at Farrukhnagar police station.

The victim, Poonam, had been married to Mangat Ram, a resident of Sunderpur village, for nine years.

Poonam’s brother Hemant Kumar, in his police complaint, said, “Mangat Ram used to beat Poonam for dowry and even threw her out of the house.” Kumar said Mangat Ram would beat his sister after drinking alcohol and that he was demanding a dowry of ₹2 lakh.

“On the night of January 28, Mangat Ram drank alcohol and threw my sister out after beating her badly. In the morning of January 29, I got a call that my sister had died.

“When I reached the spot, I found my sister lying unconscious near the bathroom in the house. We took her inside the room but she was dead,” Kumar said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered based on his complaint and police handed over the body to the family after post-mortem.Doctors said the cause of death will be clear only after the post-mortem report. A senior police officer said action on the matter will be taken on the basis of evidence found in the investigation.

