Woman dies after jumping from gurdwara building

A 23-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped from the seventh floor of Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai Sahib located near the Golden Temple Complex on Thursday morning. Her head hit the floor of the gurdwara.

As per SGPC officials, the incident took place at 9.30 am, when she climbed to the seventh floor. The devotees suddenly saw her falling from the gurdwara building.

The SGPC and police officials gathered there. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Amritsar. However, the police are yet to ascertain the reasons behind her taking the extreme step. A case has been registered and further probe is on.