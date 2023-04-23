Vaishno Devi pilgrim dies, 4 hurt in mishap

A 21-year-old woman died and four of a family sustained injuries when their car collided with another vehicle in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victims were returning to their residence in Himachal Pradesh after paying obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills, the officials said.

They said a traffic police vehicle, coming from base camp Katra towards Jammu, collided with a pilgrim car at Moori, injuring all five persons aboard. They were identified as Vivek Kapoor (43), his wife Monika, their relative Shivani (21) and daughters Muktika (20) and Rashita (11).

The injured were rushed to the community health centre in Katra, where Shivani was declared brought dead, the officials said, adding that after initial treatment, the rest of the injured were referred to Jammu Government Medical College (GMC) and Hospital for specialised treatment.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is on, the officials said.