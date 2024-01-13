close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman en route to Pakistan delivers baby in Ludhiana, names her ‘Sarhad’

Woman en route to Pakistan delivers baby in Ludhiana, names her ‘Sarhad’

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Jan 13, 2024 01:49 AM IST

Mehwish, 32, was rushed to Lord Mahavira Civil Hospital, where she delivered a baby girl.

A woman returning to Pakistan from India gave birth to a baby girl in Ludhiana on Friday.

The woman, identified as Mehwish, 32, had experienced labour pains while traveling to the Attari railway station on the Chhattisgarh Express train, prompting an unscheduled halt in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
The woman, identified as Mehwish, 32, had experienced labour pains while traveling to the Attari railway station on the Chhattisgarh Express train, prompting an unscheduled halt in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The woman, identified as Mehwish, 32, had experienced labour pains while traveling to the Attari railway station on the Chhattisgarh Express train, prompting an unscheduled halt in Ludhiana.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

She was rushed to Lord Mahavira Civil Hospital, where she delivered a baby girl. In honour of the extraordinary conditions of the birth, Mehwish said she would name her daughter ‘Sarhad’.

Mehwish, originally from Agra, had tied the knot with Shoib, a resident of Karachi, Pakistan, in 2017. The couple has two other daughters.

Also read: Anju, who went to Pakistan to meet Facebook friend, returns

Accompanying Mehwish on her journey to the Attari Border was her brother, Jibran Khan.

Khan explained that his sister had arrived in India two months ago. “We wanted the delivery to take place in Pakistan to avoid complications with regards to the baby’s nationality certificate. But we had been facing some difficulties in acquiring the visa, which finally came through close to the due date.”

Senior medical officer, Dr Mandeep Kaur, confirmed that the mother and the newborn are in good health. Subsequently, Mehwish and her baby returned to Agra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On