Woman en route to Pakistan delivers baby in Ludhiana, names her ‘Sarhad’

A woman returning to Pakistan from India gave birth to a baby girl in Ludhiana on Friday. The woman, identified as Mehwish, 32, had experienced labour pains while traveling to the Attari railway station on the Chhattisgarh Express train, prompting an unscheduled halt in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

She was rushed to Lord Mahavira Civil Hospital, where she delivered a baby girl. In honour of the extraordinary conditions of the birth, Mehwish said she would name her daughter ‘Sarhad’.

Mehwish, originally from Agra, had tied the knot with Shoib, a resident of Karachi, Pakistan, in 2017. The couple has two other daughters.

Accompanying Mehwish on her journey to the Attari Border was her brother, Jibran Khan.

Khan explained that his sister had arrived in India two months ago. “We wanted the delivery to take place in Pakistan to avoid complications with regards to the baby’s nationality certificate. But we had been facing some difficulties in acquiring the visa, which finally came through close to the due date.”

Senior medical officer, Dr Mandeep Kaur, confirmed that the mother and the newborn are in good health. Subsequently, Mehwish and her baby returned to Agra.