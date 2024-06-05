Woman, father booked for abetment as Jagraon man ends life

The Sadar Jagraon police booked a woman and her father on abetment to suicide charges after a 23-year-old man ended his life by hanging from ceiling fan. The complainant said that his son, who was a labourer, had an affair with the woman and ran away with her. (HT File)

A first-information report (FIR) has been lodged following the statement of the deceased’s father, who is a resident of Kaunke Kalan village in Jagraon.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The complainant said that his son, who was a labourer, had an affair with the woman and ran away with her. He added that they reportedly solemnized marriage on February 6 and resided in Mansa for a few days before returning to their respective homes after the intervention of the woman’s father.

Following an agreement, the woman returned home. The complainant added that the accused continued harassing his son and he was under mental depression. On being asked, his son told him that the woman and her father were harassing him, the complainant alleged.

Sub-inspector Rampal, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused.