Woman found dead at Zirakpur hotel: Police track family to Kapurthala

A day after a woman from Himachal Pradesh was found dead at a hotel in Zirakpur’s Lohgarh area, Mohali police managed to track her family to Kapurthala in Punjab. Zirakpur police are awaiting the woman’s family’s arrival before an autopsy is conducted to establish the cause of death. (Getty images)

During preliminary investigation, no injury was found on the woman’s body. However, there was heavy nasal bleeding. Police are awaiting her family’s arrival before an autopsy is conducted to establish the cause of death.

Meanwhile, police are on the trail of a youth who had been living with the woman for the past one month with two minor children, who are also missing.

As per the hotel management, the man had given his Aadhaar card for booking the room, which reflected his name as Suneet and native as Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. The woman’s name was registered as Babita, 38, also a resident of Kangra.

“The woman’s family is settled in Bholath, Kapurthala, after leaving Kangra. They have been informed about her death. Further probe has also revealed that the two missing minors were the man’s and not the woman’s children. The relation between the duo is being verified,” said a police officer privy with the investigation.

Inspector Simranjit Singh Shergill, station house officer (SHO), Zirakpur, said according to the hotel staff, Suneet had left the hotel with the two children on Sunday morning and returned alone in the afternoon, before again walking out around 11 pm. When the housekeeping staff knocked on the room’s door on Monday, there was no response.

After waiting till afternoon, the hotel management opened the door with the master key and were shocked to find the woman dead, with her nose bleeding profusely.