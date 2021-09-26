Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman found dead on road in Ludhiana
Announcements were made in the area surrounding the road where she was found dead in Ludhiana to learn the identity of the woman. (Representative Image/HT File)
Woman found dead on road in Ludhiana

The dead woman appeared to be in her early 50s and had suffered a fatal head injury; cops suspect she was either murdered or had been killed in a road mishap on Hambran Road in Ludhiana
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 02:48 AM IST

A woman was found lying dead by passersby in Partap Singhwala on Hambran Road on Saturday.

Police say the dead woman appears to be in her early 50s. She had suffered a fatal head injury. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for the postmortem. The police also made announcements in the surrounding areas to identify the woman.

Sub-inspector, Jaskanwal Singh, SHO at PAU police station, said it seemed to be a murder, but the cops are also probing a road mishap angle.

Missing elderly man found dead

Ludhiana An elderly man who had been missing since September 22 was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a vacant plot on Focal Point on Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Ram Sakal, 65, of Rajiv Gandhi Colony.

Manoj Kumar, the nephew of the victim, said that Ram Sakal had left the house around 10 AM to withdraw his pension from an ATM kiosk near Jeevan Nagar, However, he did not return home.

A case was registered against him under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code.

