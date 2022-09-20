Woman gang raped in Jagraon, online friend held, 3 aides on the run

Two days after a woman was allegedly gang raped by four men in Jagraon, the police on Monday arrested the main conspirator – her online friend – while his aides are on the run.

The 32-year-old victim, who is married, told the police that the accused, Jasleen Singh alias Gora, 24, of Agwad Rara village, Jagraon, had befriended her on a popular social media site in 2021.

On September 17, Gora called the victim and told her that he was in her village and wanted to meet her. However, the victim told Gora that she had to go to Jagraon city to purchase medicines that day, and suggested that they meet on the way.

Later, Gora took her to a house on Kacha Malak Road on the pretext of talking to her there. His aides – Karamvir Singh alias Bali of Rani Wala Khuh of Jagraon, Prabhjot Singh alias Pravi of Agwad Dala village of Jagraon and another accused, who is yet to be identified – were already present at the house, the victim told the cops.

The victim alleged that Jasleen Singh took her to a room and forcibly established physical relations with her. Later, his friends also barged in the room and gang-raped her. They also threatened her with dire consequences, if she revealed the sexual assault to anybody.

Sub-inspector Kamaldeep Kaur, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 376D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged against the accused on September 19 (Sunday). A hunt is on for the arrest of the three absconding co-accused.